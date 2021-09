Join us on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 6:05pm for Cross Check Cancer at the Tyson Events Center!

UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Foundation and the Sioux City Musketeers partner each year to raise funds to fight cancer in Siouxland. Similar to Pink in the Rink, Cross Check Cancer will feature a recognition of survivors and a night full of hockey to support everyone battling cancer.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE!