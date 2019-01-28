Cooking with Fareway – Sheet Pan Fajitas

Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas
Makes 6 servings
Total time: 35 minutes + marinating time
Ingredients
1½ pound beef flank steak, thinly sliced
½ cup olive oil
3 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
⅓ cup lime juice
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 Tbsp. cumin
1 Tbsp. chili powder
½ tsp. red pepper flakes
1 Tbsp. sugar
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 red pepper, sliced
1 yellow pepper sliced
1 onion, sliced
1½ Tbsp. olive oil
¼ tsp. salt
2 Tbsp. lime juice
Directions
Combine oil, Worcestershire, lime juice, garlic, cumin, chili powder, red pepper flakes, sugar, salt and pepper. Marinate flank steak for at least 2 hours, up to overnight (can be marinated ahead of time).
Preheat oven to 425°F.
Toss sliced peppers and onion with oil, salt, pepper and lime juice. Remove steak from marinade (discard any remaining marinade) and place it on a baking sheet with vegetables. Bake for 10–15 minutes, tossing halfway through. Remove pan from oven and turn broiler to high. Broil for 3–4 minutes.
Nutrition information per serving: 339 calories; 20.3 g fat; 5.4 g saturated fat; 89.6 mg cholesterol; 173.5 mg sodium; 6 g carbohydrate; 1.1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 32.2 g protein