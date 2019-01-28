Cooking with Fareway – Sheet Pan Fajitas

Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas

Makes 6 servings

Total time: 35 minutes + marinating time

Ingredients

1½ pound beef flank steak, thinly sliced

½ cup olive oil

3 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

⅓ cup lime juice

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. cumin

1 Tbsp. chili powder

½ tsp. red pepper flakes

1 Tbsp. sugar

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 red pepper, sliced

1 yellow pepper sliced

1 onion, sliced

1½ Tbsp. olive oil

¼ tsp. salt

2 Tbsp. lime juice

Directions

Combine oil, Worcestershire, lime juice, garlic, cumin, chili powder, red pepper flakes, sugar, salt and pepper. Marinate flank steak for at least 2 hours, up to overnight (can be marinated ahead of time).

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Toss sliced peppers and onion with oil, salt, pepper and lime juice. Remove steak from marinade (discard any remaining marinade) and place it on a baking sheet with vegetables. Bake for 10–15 minutes, tossing halfway through. Remove pan from oven and turn broiler to high. Broil for 3–4 minutes.

Nutrition information per serving: 339 calories; 20.3 g fat; 5.4 g saturated fat; 89.6 mg cholesterol; 173.5 mg sodium; 6 g carbohydrate; 1.1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 32.2 g protein