Christmas at Morningside Concert

Photography Exhibition

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

November 13 from 5pm-7pm

Solo exhibition by Natalia O’Hara

Hope and Health for the Holidays

Mental Health Event

Nee Life in Sergeant Bluff

November 16 from 9:30am-2pm

Cranksgiving 2019

A fun way to support the Food Bank of Siouxland

Part bicycle ride, part food drive, part scavenger hunt, and all fun! Free Ride!

November 16 at Noon

Albrecht Cycle, 200 5th Street, Sioux City

Riders leave at 1pm and return at 3pm

Deck the Center: Holiday Ornament Decorating

Lewis and Clark Center

Kids’ drop-in activity

November 16 from 1pm-3pm

Admission, materials and treats will be FREE

“Acoustic Music of Norway” with Vidar Skrede

November 17th from 2-3pm

Musician, scholar, and teacher, Vidar Skrede will bring his acoustic folk music from Norway and Sweden to the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

Career Fair

November 21 from 10am-3pm

Western Iowa Tech Comm. College

Beef Quality Assurance Certifications

November 21 from 10am-Noon

Woodbury County Extension Office in Sioux City

Pre-register by calling 712-276-2157

South Sioux City Senior Center Jam, Dinner and Dance

November 22 at 5:30pm – 8:30pm

$5 per person

Casual dress

1501 West 29th Street in South Sioux City

“Music from the Harp” with Mary Watts

Sunday, November 24 at 2pm

Betty Strong Encounter Center

Christmas in the Woods

December 7th, 14th and 21st

Ponca State Park

Come out and make seasonal crafts, holiday treats, attending wildlife winter adaptation programs, participating in guided hikes, and taking a ride on a holiday lighted hayrack. Then come back for Winterfest on December 28th

Brett Favre Leadership Presentation

January 11 from 2pm-4pm

The United Sports Academy will welcome former NFL quarterback and Hall of Famer, Brett Favre.

CNOS Fieldhouse

$40 per person