Morningside College will present the 24th annual Christmas at Morningside concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 6 in Eppley Auditorium, located at 3625 Garretson Ave. The concert is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
This year’s Christmas at Morningside, titled “Arise, All Nations,” features an eclectic blend of festive choral and instrumental selections performed by the Morningside College choral ensembles and Symphonic Wind Ensemble. Since its inception in 1995, Christmas at Morningside has grown into a spectacular musical event and become a tradition for the Morningside and Siouxland community.
The School of Visual and Performing Arts at Morningside College is proud to prepare the next generation of musicians, artists, and music and arts educators. All Morningside students have the opportunity to audition and perform with musical ensembles regardless of major. Learn more about music and other program offerings at www.morningside.edu/academics/undergraduate.