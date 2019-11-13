Live Now
Christmas at Morningside Concert

Community
Posted: / Updated:

 

Photography Exhibition
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
November 13 from 5pm-7pm
Solo exhibition by Natalia O’Hara

Hope and Health for the Holidays
Mental Health Event
Nee Life in Sergeant Bluff
November 16 from 9:30am-2pm

Cranksgiving 2019
A fun way to support the Food Bank of Siouxland
Part bicycle ride, part food drive, part scavenger hunt, and all fun!  Free Ride!
November 16 at Noon
Albrecht Cycle, 200 5th Street, Sioux City
Riders leave at 1pm and return at 3pm

Deck the Center: Holiday Ornament Decorating
Lewis and Clark Center
Kids’ drop-in activity
November 16 from 1pm-3pm
Admission, materials and treats will be FREE

“Acoustic Music of Norway” with Vidar Skrede
November 17th from 2-3pm
Musician, scholar, and teacher, Vidar Skrede will bring his acoustic folk music from Norway and Sweden to the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

Career Fair
November 21 from 10am-3pm
Western Iowa Tech Comm. College

Beef Quality Assurance Certifications
November 21 from 10am-Noon
Woodbury County Extension Office in Sioux City
Pre-register by calling 712-276-2157

South Sioux City Senior Center Jam, Dinner and Dance
November 22 at 5:30pm – 8:30pm
$5 per person
Casual dress
1501 West 29th Street in South Sioux City

“Music from the Harp” with Mary Watts
Sunday, November 24 at 2pm
Betty Strong Encounter Center

Christmas in the Woods
December 7th, 14th and 21st
Ponca State Park
Come out and make seasonal crafts, holiday treats, attending wildlife winter adaptation programs, participating in guided hikes, and taking a ride on a holiday lighted hayrack.  Then come back for Winterfest on December 28th

Brett Favre Leadership Presentation
January 11 from 2pm-4pm
The United Sports Academy will welcome former NFL quarterback and Hall of Famer, Brett Favre.
CNOS Fieldhouse
$40 per person

 

Morningside College will present the 24th annual Christmas at Morningside concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 6 in Eppley Auditorium, located at 3625 Garretson Ave. The concert is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s Christmas at Morningside, titled “Arise, All Nations,” features an eclectic blend of festive choral and instrumental selections performed by the Morningside College choral ensembles and Symphonic Wind Ensemble. Since its inception in 1995, Christmas at Morningside has grown into a spectacular musical event and become a tradition for the Morningside and Siouxland community.

The School of Visual and Performing Arts at Morningside College is proud to prepare the next generation of musicians, artists, and music and arts educators. All Morningside students have the opportunity to audition and perform with musical ensembles regardless of major. Learn more about music and other program offerings at www.morningside.edu/academics/undergraduate.

