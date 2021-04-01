WITCC Mass Communication Department Receives Grant for Special Equipment

The Mass Communication department from Western Iowa Tech Community College is the recipient of a classroom grant from the Upper Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The grant will be used for building a “Zoom cart” for the program. The cart will be equipped with an Apple Mac mini, audio, video, and signal rescaling equipment. Students will use the Zoom cart when recording remote interviews for the program’s daily and weekly newscasts. The Zoom carts will allow students to utilize audio and video recording technology in different settings, increasing their skillsets and knowledge of the industry.

The Upper Midwestern Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Science Classroom Grant mission is to enhance the learning experience of media students in our chapter region’s high schools and/or 501(c)(3) secondary and post-secondary educational organizations by acquiring and distributing resources related to video production, television, and/or broadcast journalism.