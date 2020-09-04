WinnaVegas Casino Resort receives multiple casino industry awards

SLOAN, Iowa (PROVIDED) – WinnaVegas Casino Resort recently received numerous “2020 Best of Gaming” awards by Casino Player Magazine, a national publication that specializes in delivering the most informative, up-to-date casino news and information to players and vacationers across the country. Casino Player Magazine conducts reader surveys on an annual basis asking readers about their favorite casinos, restaurants, lounges, nightclubs, players’ clubs, spas, etc. The surveys are conducted in every state where casinos operate.

WinnaVegas Casino Resort received the following “2020 Best of Gaming” accolades in the state of Iowa: #1 Casino where you feel the Luckiest, #1 Favorite Casino Resort to Vacation at, #1 Best Table Games Dealers, #1 Best Non-Smoking Casino Area, #1 Best Hotel Staff and #1 Best Casino Hosts.

“It’s a great honor to receive these awards and recognition,” said General Manager Mayan Beltran, “Especially working through the pandemic, our top priority has always been keeping our guests, our associates and the local community safe. We reopened with some of the strongest restrictions in any local casino and for our loyal guests to still vote us as the best is a testament to our hardworking staff and management.”

Iowa was the first state other than Nevada and New Jersey to legalize commercial gaming. Iowa Riverboats were launched in the Spring of 1991 and were the first one’s of its kind. Soon to follow was Louisiana, Illinois and Mississippi. Initially, the riverboats were required to cruise with scheduled boarding and disembarking times, but those requirements all in the past.

“The gaming industry is constantly changing,” continued Beltran, “from new amenities, to technology, new table games, new slot machines and so on! Winning 19 awards last year was great but to win 23 this year reflects our renewed commitment and dedication to be the best we can be for our guests.”

WinnaVegas Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and is currently in its 28th year of operation. Opening originally as a bingo parlor in April 1992, WinnaVegas has grown over the years to become the largest gaming floor in the area. Total gaming space is 54,353 square feet and the casino has over 750 slot machines, 10 casino table games and Siouxland’s only bingo hall. The resort features 78 first class room hotel, indoor pool, arcade room, world-class indoor golf simulator, multiple dining options, a spacious event center and multiple meeting rooms.