Wells Enterprises opens onsite health center in Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa – April 7, 2021— Wells Enterprises, Inc., is opening an onsite health center on Thursday, April 8 on the campus of the Wells Corporate Center in Le Mars to provide convenient access to primary care services for Wells employees.

All local Wells team members are eligible to utilize the Health Center whether or not they are covered by a Wells medical plan. Services are provided at low cost or no cost to the employee.

Everside Health, a leading provider of employer-sponsored heath centers, will partner with Wells to manage and operate the clinic. Everside Health has hired a family nurse practitioner and registered nurse to provide employees access to a full suite of healthcare services including primary care, disease management, health coaching, lab work, referrals to specialists, prescription drug dispensing and vaccinations.



“We’re very excited to provide this benefit. We feel strongly that our team members will appreciate the convenience and quality of care and services Everside Health can provide,” said Mike Wells, President and CEO. “It is the latest example of our commitment to ensuring our team members have the resources to be the best – and healthiest – versions of themselves at work and at home.”



Access to the Health Center enhances a comprehensive benefits package offered by Wells Enterprises, which includes affordable health, dental and vision insurance, 401(k) plan with a generous company match on contributions, and competitive paid time off policies. Once established, spouses and dependents covered under Wells medical plans will also have access to the Center’s services and telehealth visits will be available as well.