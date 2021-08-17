Walmart, Sam’s Club helps raise more than $58k for UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (PROVIDED) – Walmart and Sam’s Club in Siouxland helped raise funds for UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s, a member of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Donations poured in June 28 to July 25, raising $58,133.50 as Walmart and Sam’s Club associates at 10 locations held various in-store fundraising activities and asked customers and members at the register to help kids.

“Our local Walmart and Sam’s Club stores never disappoint,” said Stacey Selk, Director of the UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network. “They rally together year after year to raise funds for the local kids of Siouxland and we couldn’t be more appreciative of their partnership. They truly believe that when you change kids’ health, you change the future.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club funds impact each of the 170 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which treat one in 10 children across North America. Hospitals use the funds based on what they need most — typically providing lifesaving equipment and research, supporting top therapy programs and providing charitable care.

For more information on Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, visit this website.