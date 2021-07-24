VCDV welcomes Studio 13 Motels & RV Park with a ribbon cutting

VERMILLION, S.D. (PROVIDED) – The Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company (VCDC) celebrated Studio 13 Motel & RV Park’s restoration on July 20 with an official ribbon cutting ceremony.

Studio 13 is a motel and RV park that offers nine parking spots for RVs and eighteen motel rooms. Though a member of the Vermillion community for some time, the motel came under new ownership in April 2018. Since then, the property has undergone rigorous remodeling. The updates were focused on restoring the motel to its former mid-century glory.

“We are so excited for people visiting Vermillion to have an affordable, comfortable, and safe place to stay while traveling,” said Nate Welch, President and CEO of the VCDC. “Studio 13 truly exemplifies the best of small-town America with their friendliness and charm. They help make Vermillion the kind of place you would want to visit.”

Studio 13 is taking extra pandemic-era precautions for the safety of their guests. Rooms are cleaned between guests and car side check-ins are in place until further notice.

“We are both avid campers, so we are really having fun with our new RV guests,” commented Judy and Katherine, the current owners of Studio 13. “This new business has also expanded our motel and pub business. Guests are able to come to Vermillion for family events, bring the RV, get Grandma a motel room, and have a family gathering at the pub!”

For more information about the Studio 13 Motel & RV Park official ribbon cutting, contact Megan Davidson, Director of Strategic Communications & Tourism at Megan@VermillionChamber.com or call the VCDC offices at 605.624.5571.