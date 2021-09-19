USD ranks top university in Dakotas

VERMILLION, S.D. (PROVIDED) – The University of South Dakota ranked the highest of all South Dakota and North Dakota universities for the second time in the latest U.S. News and World Report’s “Best National Universities” list.

In the “Best Colleges 2022” guidebook released today, USD ranked #239, jumping 10 spots from last year, in the National Universities category. This is the 30th consecutive year USD has been ranked as one of the “Best National Universities” by U.S. News and World Report.

USD also ranked the highest of South Dakota and North Dakota public universities in the “Top Public Schools” list, coming in at #118.

“For the second consecutive year, we have been recognized as being the best public university in the Dakotas, which is a true testament to the commitment of our faculty and staff and the accomplishments of our students,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring. “For 30 years, USD has secured a spot in the U.S. News and World Report’s annual rankings and has consistently improved those rankings. USD is committed to offering an affordable education to both in-state and out-of-state students, and I’m proud to note that we have the highest graduation rate among the South Dakota Board of Regents institutions and regional and national peer groups.”

U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges rankings compare bachelor’s degree-granting institutions from across the nation on 17 diverse measures of academic quality, such as student-faculty ratios, graduation and retention rates, financial resources, average ACT/SAT scores of admitted students and alumni giving. Schools in the National Universities category offer a full range of undergraduate majors, plus master’s and Ph.D. programs. According to U.S. News and World Report, these colleges also are committed to producing groundbreaking research.