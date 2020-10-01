UnityPoint Health–St. Luke’s recognized for high standards of patient care

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (PROVIDED) – UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s has received five performance achievement awards for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks and strokes.

The awards include the 2020 Mission: Lifeline Gold – Receiving (STEMI), 2020 Mission: Lifeline Gold – NSTEMI, 2020 Get with the Guidelines – Heart Failure Gold Plus with Honor Roll, 2020 Chest Pain – MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement, and the 2020 Get with the Guidelines – Stroke Silver Plus.

“It truly is a team effort. From first responders and critical-access community hospitals to our St. Luke’s emergency, cardiology, intensive care team members and more – it’s essential for everyone to work together to provide exceptional care to the people of Siouxland,” says Lynn Wold, President and CEO. “These awards are a great demonstration of our dedication to providing quality, lifesaving care for our patients.”

Every year, approximately 1.5 million people experience a heart attack or stroke, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart or brain that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it’s critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.

The American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association Mission: Lifeline strive to reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks and strokes, beginning with the 9-1-1 call, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. They provide tools, training and other resources to support heart attack and stroke care following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines.

St. Luke’s earned the awards by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for quick and appropriate treatment through emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack and stroke patients coming into the hospital directly or by transfer from another facility.

“I have been blessed to work in the Siouxland community for over twenty-eight years, and in that time I’ve learned that the dedication of our team here at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s is second to none,” says Jerome Pierson, MD FACC, UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Cardiology Services and Cardiovascular Associates.