UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Imaging and Breast Screening receives ‘Breast Imaging Center of Excellence’ award

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (PROVIDED) – UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Imaging and Breast Screening has earned the “Breast Imaging Center of Excellence” award from the American College of Radiology’s (ACR) Commission on Quality and Safety in Breast Imaging.

“We are very proud of this designation,” says Claudine Van Meeteren, Director of Imaging, “our providers and staff are dedicated to improving women’s health and providing high quality and caring services here at St. Luke’s.”

The Center of Excellence designation recognizes the highest level of achievement in breast imaging by successfully earning accreditation in mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy, breast ultrasound, ultrasound-guided biopsy, and breast MRI.

“This accreditation ensures that the people of Siouxland are getting access to the highest level of breast care right here in Sioux City at Unity Point Health-St. Luke’s Imaging and BreastScreening services,” explains Dr. Sheila Foster, DO.

Peer Review evaluations, conducted in each breast imaging modality by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field, have determined that this facility has achieved high practice standards in image quality, personnel qualifications, facility equipment, quality control procedures, and quality assurance programs.