UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics celebrates one year anniversary

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (PROVIDED) – UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics – Sunnybrook is celebrating one year of service in Siouxland. UnityPoint Clinic is part of UnityPoint Health® which also includes UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s and UnityPoint at Home®.

Since opening in January 2020, UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics has expanded to welcome Ashley Knapp, PA to the team. Ashley, along with Drs. Jeremy and Sandra Granger, provide quality and comprehensive health care to their patients ages birth to 18 at a convenient location near Target in Sioux City.

“This first year has been interesting with starting a new clinic during a pandemic,” says Dr. Sandra Granger. “We’re grateful to our patients for trusting us with their children and looking to us for expert advice as we continue to navigate the pandemic.”

Located at Sunnybrook Medical Plaza, the team of pediatric experts offers an array of care options ranging from well-baby visits to unexpected injuries and everything in between. “The convenience of several additional services offered at Sunnybrook Medical plaza ensures that we can provide our patients with a one-stop shop for all of their medical needs,” says Ashley. “We have lab, imaging, physical therapy, and urgent care all available on site, with urgent care offering extended hours to allow even more availability for our patients to be seen.”

“We would like to thank our community, team members and patients as we celebrate our first year,” says Dr. Jeremy Granger. “We’ve built so many great relationships with families, and we can’t wait to welcome many more children into our practice this year.”

To schedule an appointment with one of our amazing providers, please call (712) 266-2700.