U.S. News & World Report ranks Briar Cliff among best colleges in the Midwest

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (PROVIDED) – Briar Cliff University has been ranked among America’s best regional colleges in the Midwest according to the U.S. News & World Report 2021 Best Colleges rankings list released today. Briar Cliff is ranked No. 34 for Best Regional Colleges (Midwest). Briar Cliff also received Best Regional Colleges (Midwest) rankings in the following categories: No. 4 for Veterans, No. 8 for Undergraduate Teaching, No. 8 for Most Innovative, and No. 31 for Social Mobility.

“We are honored to not only once again be recognized among the region’s top institutions and for Veterans but also for the expanded recognition in Undergraduate Teaching, Most Innovative, and Social Mobility,” says Dr. Rachelle Karstens, President of Briar Cliff University. “The collection of these categories is a great example of the exemplary work we are doing here at The Cliff. Our focus remains dedicated to helping prepare life-long ethical world changers.”

U.S. News & World Report is a multimedia publisher of news, consumer advice, rankings and analysis. Its annual “Best Colleges” study represents a comprehensive look at how schools stack up, based on a set of widely accepted indicators of excellence. The overall rankings help students and their families evaluate and compare data compiled from hundreds of accredited four-year colleges and universities.