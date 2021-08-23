Tyson employees come together to donate school supplies for military families

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (PROVIDED) – Team members from Tyson Fresh Meats at Dakota Dunes recently helped with Operation Homefront’s annual Back-To-School Brigade, donating close to 500 school supplies and items for local military families.

They collected and donated school essentials, such as backpacks, notebooks, paper supplies, disinfectant wipes, and more, to military children and families in need.

“Back-To-School Brigade is a school drive to help military families offset the cost of getting kids ready for school,” said Lori Harder, local volunteer for the school drive. “This is one way we help support our veterans and families caring for children of deployed military.”

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit, ensuring that military families can prosper in their communities. Tyson Foods’ donation helps to secure a stable environment for military children, supporting them to be successful in the upcoming back-to-school season.

“We’re honored to work with Operation Homefront in this effort and pleased to be able to support our local military families,” said Dan Heffernan, VP Human Resources, Tyson Fresh Meats, which is the beef and pork unit of Tyson Foods. “Back to school is an exciting time for both kids and families and enjoying the start of a new school year should be top of mind for them, not wondering about how to secure needed school supplies.”

This school drive is a part of the company’s broader initiative to give back to the communities it serves, and one of several efforts team members have volunteered time and resources to help with this summer.