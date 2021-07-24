Sparklight ranked top business choice internet provider by PC Magazine

(PROVIDED) – With small and large businesses alike relying more than ever on fast and reliable internet service, Sparklight® Business is honored to be named a top Business Choice Internet Service Provider (ISP) by PC Magazine.

The leader for rigorous, labs-based comparative reviews of internet products, PC Magazine asked businesses to rate their internet service provider based on a variety of criteria, including overall satisfaction, cost, reliability, support, and whether they would recommend their provider.

Sparklight Business ranked fifth in the nation out of 23 business internet providers, scoring top marks from its customers in all categories.

“We work tirelessly for our customers, providing fiber solutions, products and services that enable businesses of all sizes to grow, compete and succeed in this competitive landscape,” said Chris Boone, Senior Vice President of Business Services and Emerging Markets. “We live in the communities we serve, and our goal is to be the most trusted provider of business services to our customers and neighbors. Sparklight Business does everything possible to ensure our customers have an outstanding experience. That’s why we offer 24-hour technical support, and more importantly, local offices where our customers can talk to a business specialist in their community.”

Sparklight is investing across its footprint, laying the groundwork to increase the company’s current broadband speeds of up to 5 gigabits for business customers to speeds as fast as 10 gigabits (10G) and beyond. Delivering speed 10 times faster than today’s networks, 10G will transform the customer experience, creating new possibilities for smart cities, connected homes, virtual and augmented reality and business.

PC Magazine also ranked Sparklight third in the nation on the magazine’s list of the top 10 Fastest Internet Service Providers for 2021. For this recognition, PC Magazinetested internet service providers via PCMag Speedtest from April 1, 2020 through June 7, 2021 – a time period that saw unprecedented broadband usage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about Sparklight Business, visit business.sparklight.com.