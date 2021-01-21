Siouxland Youth of the Year Competition

Sioux City — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland is set to host their Annual Youth of the Year

competition on January 28th, 2021. Four youth Club members were nominated for the award this year.

Candidates are required to write essays, present letters of recommendations, and give a speech in front of an audience and a panel of judges. Due to COVID-19, audience size will be limited. The Youth of the Year Award is the highest honor within the Club that a member can receive. Members are nominated based on pillars of leadership, volunteerism, and integrity that are displayed throughout the year.

Here are our four Club nominees.

Dalton Belden of North Sioux City High School, has been a Club member for 4 years and was nominated because of his outstanding dedication to the Club. He has rarely missed a day of attendance. Dalton is a positive influence on all staff and fellow Club members as both a Club member and kitchen staff.



Heaven Schumacher of West High School, has been a Club member for 2 years and was nominated of the enormous growth she has made in her short time as a Club member. She quickly has become a mentor to Club members of all ages and continues to do this as a kitchen staff.



Michael Regino of Bishop Heelan, has been a Club member for 7 years and was nominated because of the positive environment he creates. Michael always makes sure others are doing the right thing while also making them smile.



Brian Regino of Bishop Heelan, has also been a Club member for 7 years and was nominated for his

ability to build positive relationships with others. He has become a leader and role model for Club

members of all ages.

The competition will begin January 28th at 12PM and we will be announcing the winner that night through Facebook LIVE around 6:30PM. The winner will receive a trophy and $2,000 in scholarship

money. The winner will then go on to compete at the State Youth of the Year Competition set at a later date.



The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Siouxland is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.