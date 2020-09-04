Siouxland Dairy Queen’s to recognize volunteers

(PROVIDED) – Volunteers are the fuel that power our non-profit organizations. They provide the passion and support to carry the missions out to the community! They make a positive difference in Siouxland! Your Siouxland Dairy Queen would like to help recognize those volunteers who go above & beyond for their organizations.

Siouxland DQ is announcing year two of our volunteer recognition program, Smiles & Stories Difference Makers. This award is designed to recognize outstanding volunteers in the Siouxland area who make a positive difference in their community, while helping to create smiles & stories in the lives they touch.

Siouxland DQ is asking area non-profit organizations to nominate 1-2 volunteers they feel deserve extra recognition and who go above & beyond to carry out their mission. Nomination forms can be found online at www.siouxlanddq.com. Nominations will be accepted through September 30, 2020.

All nominated volunteers will be invited to a DQ Difference Makers Recognition Dinner on Monday,

October 12th. The dinner will be held at Morningside Assembly of God church in Sioux City to provide ample space for social distancing. All volunteers will be recognized during the dinner, receive a $50 Dairy Queen gift card and be eligible for the drawing of a trip giveaway for two. New in 2020, the nominating organization of the trip winner will receive a $1000 donation from Siouxland DQ.

Siouxland DQ looks forward to recognizing the Difference Makers in Siouxland. Questions can be

directed to Debi Stolze with Siouxland DQ at (712) 943-3733 or debi.mosaic.business@gmail.com.