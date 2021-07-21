Seasons Center President to resign in August

SPENCER, Iowa (PROVIDED) – President & CEO of Seasons Center for Behavioral Health, Kim Scorza, has submitted her resignation. Her last day will be August 31, 2021. After this date, Scorza has agreed to stay as a consultant until December 31, 2021, to ensure the transition.

“This decision has been a very difficult choice for me to make,” said Scorza. “I will miss serving in this capacity but look forward to partnering with Seasons in my future role!”

Scorza has accepted the CEO position at Crittenton Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Accepting the Crittenton Center’s offer will allow Kim to focus on serving children. “There is no other reason for leaving Seasons Center besides my strong desire to make the world a safer, more secure, and caring place for children to live. I am very excited to serve children and their families in the Tri-State area through the various programs and services Crittenton Center has to offer,” said Scorza.

Scorza has led Seasons Center for the last 11.5 years. She helped develop Autumn’s Center and Camp Autumn. “It is very hard for me to let go of this agency. My absolute greatest happiness at work has been seeing both Autumn’s Center and Camp Autumn open. Even years later, when I walk through Autumn’s Center’s doors I get a little teary eyed—my dream of opening a children’s center more than 15 years ago is a reality and for that I am super proud.”

“Seasons Center’s Board of Directors developed a plan in conjunction with our partners as Kim transitions away from the agency”, said Board President Philip De Koster. “We are committed to working with Kim on a smooth transition and are dedicated to the recruitment of a new CEO to guide the agency into the future. The Board is also pleased to announce Dan Ries, Seasons Center’s VP of Finance, accepted the appointment of interim CEO.“

The Board will work closely with Scorza, Ries, and the rest of the Seasons Leadership Team to ensure staff, and Seasons Center as a whole, have the support and direction needed to continue to provide high-quality care in our communities during this time of transition.