Seasons Center awarded 3-year Substance Use Disorder Treatment re-licensure

SPENCER, Iowa (PROVIDED) – Seasons Center was recently awarded a 3-year Certificate of License to continue providing Substance Use Disorder services through the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).

Following an extensive review of agency processes, practices, client records, and a virtual on-site visit, Seasons was awarded a 3-year Certificate by the Substance Abuse/Problem Gambling Program Licensure Committee. A 3-year Certificate is the longest certificate provided by the Committee.

“We are grateful for the acknowledgment of IDPH for the services we provide through the provision of this 3-year Certificate,” says Kim Scorza, CEO. “Seasons prides itself on providing quality substance use and co-occurring substance use/mental health services, and we look forward to continuing to provide exemplary services in our communities.”

“I am indebted to the hard work of our Substance Use and Co-Occurring staff,” says Jan Pingel, IADC, LMHC, Substance Use Disorder/Mental Health Therapy Specialist. “Every day they work hard, use evidence-based practices, and go above and beyond to meet the complex needs of the individuals they serve, needs that have in many cases been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are thankful for the ongoing support of the Iowa Department of Public Health.”

If you or a loved one is experiencing a mental health crisis or is in need of immediate assistance, please contact our Crisis Line, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 844-345-4569.

To learn more about services offered by Seasons, contact Seasons Center today at 1.800.242.5101 and visit Seasons Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/SeasonsCenterForBehavioralHealth/.