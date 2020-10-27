Scooter’s Coffee to support, honor veterans

OMAHA, Neb. (PROVIDED) – Scooter’s Coffee, the Midwest coffee franchise that has experienced several consecutive years of growth, is providing customers and staff the opportunity to join the brand in helping wounded combat veterans in November.

Scooter’s Coffee will conduct 10 days of donations from November 4 to 13 to benefit the construction of the Dunham House, a 24-bedroom, 40-acre facility purpose-built for veterans with traumatic brain injuries (TBI).

The promotion is part of a long-standing partnership with Wounded Warriors Family Support (WWFS), a nationally visible organization, dedicated to assisting the families of those wounded, injured or killed in action.

Customers at participating Scooter’s Coffee locations have the opportunity to add $1 to their order, the proceeds of which go to WWFS and Dunham House.

“We are thrilled Scooter’s Coffee locations will once again support our military families. Our mission to serve combat-wounded veterans and their families depend on the generosity of companies like Scooter’s Coffee. Our deepest thanks to their franchise owners, employees, and customers who are participating in this important campaign,” said WWFS President John Folsom.

Beyond Veterans Day, the coffee franchise is also a member of the International Franchise Association (IFA) and supports the IFA’s VetFran Program. If you are an honorably discharged veteran who meets Scooter’s Coffee’s qualifications to be a franchisee, you will receive a $20,000 product credit from affiliate company Harvest Roasting for use in the first year of operation for the veteran’s first store.

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit here.

Dunham House is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide long term care for combat wounded veterans with spinal cord and/or moderate to severe traumatic brain injuries. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. For more information, visit this website.