Scooter’s Coffee now available in Fareway stores

OMAHA, Neb. (PROVIDED) – Just in time for the holidays, Scooter’s Coffee lovers can now purchase their favorite coffee at all 124 Fareway stores across Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and South Dakota. Fareway shoppers can find 17 varieties of packaged and ready-to-drink Scooter’s Coffee conveniently located in the coffee aisle.

“We are more than excited about this new relationship with Fareway and their customers,” said Bill Black, Chief Marketing Officer at Scooter’s Coffee. “Fareway is a wonderful organization with a strong commitment to employees, customers and suppliers. Their emphasis upon service and quality means our products will have a good home across their markets.”

With the new Fareway relationship, Scooter’s Coffee has nearly doubled its grocery retail distribution across the Midwest. Shoppers can now find Scooter’s Coffee in more than 280 grocery stores in markets like Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa; Kansas City, Missouri; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“We are excited to partner with Scooter’s Coffee to offer their brand to our customers,” said Clint Jenkins, Fareway Vice President of Wholesale Purchasing. “Having their products in the coffee aisle further allows us to deliver the quality, value, and convenience our customers count on.”

Holiday grocery shoppers will find great Scooter’s Coffee options to choose from at Fareway, including:

Scooter’s 12-ounce ground varieties, including Scooter’s Blend, Scooter Doodle, Costa Rica, Colombia, Ethiopia and Guatemala.

Scooter’s 12-ounce whole bean varieties, including Scooter’s Blend and Scooter Doodle.

Scooter’s 12-ounce single serve varieties, including Scooter’s Blend, Scooter’s Doodle, Hazelnut, Colombia, and Caribbean Caramel.

Scooter’s RTD Latte varieties, including Salted Caramelicious, Mocha, Vanilla and Vanilla Spice.

