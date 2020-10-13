Pride Martial Arts to host a bully proof event with Chris Casamassa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (PROVIDED) – Join Pride Martial Arts as they teach your kids to be bully proof on October 22 p.m. at 6:00 p.m. The instructor will be none other than the world-famous Chris Casamasss.

He is the actor that played Scorpion in Mortal Kombat and also had roles in Batman and Walker Texas Ranger.

Chris Casamassa is the author of the book: Bully Proof Fitness. He has worked, coached, and guided kids of all ages for over 30 years and is a former 4 time national Martial Arts champion, film star, and international speaker.

Chris’s mission and passion are helping 1,000,000 kids become bully proof and fit by 2025.

This is a live virtual event where your kids will learn the secrets to being bully proof, and Pride Martial Arts is giving away an autographed Mortal Kombat Arcade Machine.

This event is hosted by Pride Martial Arts and Johnson’s ATA.

Pride Martial Arts has become a COVID-19 safe place for your Martial Arts training.

They have completely transformed our academy to include small class sizes, rigorous cleaning practices, thoughtful mask policies, and open communication.