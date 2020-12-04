Ponca State Park, Christmas in the Woods and Snow Creation Building Contest

Celebrate the holiday season at Ponca State Park, where you can enjoy a multitude of wintertime activities,including Christmas in the Woods. Christmas in the Woods is an opportunity for families to spend quality time together. There is a Christmas Tree Hunt where you search Ponca State Park for 16 decorated trees. One tree just a red bow. We left this one for you to decorate with some bird friendly garland! Location hint: bird friendly. There is also a Holiday Coloring Contest; color or sketch a picture on an 8.5 X 11 sheet of paper under the theme of “My Favorite Ponca Winter Memory”.

Enter your artwork by email to ngpc.ponca@nebraska.gov or drop in the mailbox located at the entrance to the Resource and Education Center before January 2. Include full name, age, full address, and phone or email. Prizes will be mailed and art work will be featured on our Facebook page Ponca State Park NE. There is a new type of guided hike where we’ve set up the Old Oak Trail for a learning experience guided by YOU! Hike along Old Oak Trail and learn about the plants, park history, and restoration work along this easy to moderate 1.2 mile loop trail.

The hiking fun doesn’t stop there. Explore the Tristate Overlook Trail, where the winter GNOMES have moved in. Ten of these mystical beings are lodging along the trail. Search high and low as these friendly guests know how to hide. While on your adventures keep an eye out for Sasquatch. He has really gotten into the holiday spirit. For a fill list of all the Christmas in the Woods activities follow us on our Facebook page Ponca State Park NE. Christmas in the Woods activities take place all December.

The Annual Snow Creation Building Contest is going on now thru March 19th (the last day of winter). Come build a snow creation near the mini lodges or Resource & Education Center. When your snow creation is completed, send a photo to lynn.mellick@nebraska.gov. Photos will be displayed throughout the winter season in the center’s lobby and on the Ponca State Park NE Facebook page. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. 1st place is a free night’s stay in a Ponca State Park mini lodge. For additional information on the Annual Snow Creation Building Contest, Christmas in the Woods, and/or discount lodging packages call Ponca State Park at 402-755-2284 or email ngpc.ponca@nebraska.go