SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (PROVIDED) – How does a legacy window and door manufacturer with operations in Sioux Center find itself ranked No. 8 on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Design Companies in the world? Chalk it up to 97 years of continuous improvement, dedicated team members and unrivaled design prowess.

At the heart of this design recognition is Pella’s introduction of the Easy Slide Operator system in 2021, which has since quickly become a preferred method over the continuous cranking of traditional window hardware. The Easy Slide Operator system requires less than five pounds of pressure to operate creating a new way to open and close casement and awning windows with just an easy up-and-down sliding motion.

This innovative hardware solution has been broadly recognized for design excellence earning accolades as Most Innovative Window (Window + Door), Most Valuable Product (Residential Products) and Top 30 Most Innovative Products (Dotdash Meredith’s Beautiful Kitchens & Baths magazine), to name a few.

Pella has also kept pace with its trend for innovative products again this year when it launched Hidden Screen in February 2022. The first and only hidden screen for vinyl windows among leading national window brands, the screen innovation was met with resounding excitement from homeowners. The company plans to continue their dedication to bringing new innovative products to the marketplace in the coming years.

“I’m proud to work for a company that puts thoughtful, inventive design at the forefront of customer solutions, along with providing products of unmatched functionality and durability,” said Denny Van Zanten, Pella’s Manufacturing Facility Manager in Sioux Center. “Our team in Sioux Center is part of a greater legacy of outstanding craftsmanship and making a direct and lasting impact on the lives of owners.”

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

Pella has a long history of innovation and industry disruption since the company’s founding in 1925. Today, the company produces several lines of beautiful, innovative window and door options fit for every style and budget. This includes the wood products produced in Sioux Center.

“Thanks to the legacy of Pella and our continued focus on innovation in with design and building of windows, our team members throughout the organization are part of something special and groundbreaking,” said Van Zanten. “This recognition from Fast Company is a testament to the forward-thinking, boundary-breaking talent that we have throughout our organization nationwide.”

For more information on current skilled trades-related openings at Pella, please visit pella.com/about/careers for a listing of opportunities available nationwide.