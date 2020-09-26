Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium recognizes “Zoo Superheroes” for wearing masks

OMAHA, Neb. (PROVIDED) – Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced a program to recognize Zoo Superheroes who wear their mask to help keep others healthy.

Once a week, a special Zoo Squad will be on Zoo grounds looking for children and families who keep their masks on even when there is not a rule to do so, such as outside. Recipients will become official “Zoo Superheroes” with a sticker and animal face mask for each child.

Photo Courtesy of Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

“As we continue to figure out new ways to go about our regular activities, the Zoo wants all our

visitors to know how much we appreciate them going ‘above and beyond’ to keep other people and

our animals safe by wearing a mask, even when they don’t have to,” said Dennis Pate, president and

CEO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. “That extra effort to keep everyone safe is

what will get us back to normal faster than anything else.”

The Zoo is committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, animals, and employees, and will

make changes as needed based on actual operating conditions and guidance from public health

experts and elected officials.

Check the Zoo’s website and social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest details and the most current schedule.

When the Zoo gates closed due to the Coronavirus crisis on March 16, 2020, dedicated staff

continued to care for over 30,000 animals every day. Because of the closure, there is a significant

revenue shortfall expected. In response, the Omaha Zoo Foundation has launched an Emergency

Fund campaign to support ongoing Zoo operations.

Members of the community who would like to contribute can visit the Zoo’s website.