NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (PROVIDED) — Graham Airport, located in North Sioux City, South Dakota, will

soon offer pilot training courses with the newly reorganized Graham Flying Service.

It is anticipated that classes will begin in March at the airfield with licensed and certified instructors. Graham Flying Service is proud to be working with Scott Taylor and Richard Quandt. Quandt has over 17,000 hours of flight time and holds the following certificates: Airline Transport Pilot (ATP), Certified Flight Instructor with

Instrument Rating (CFII), and is trained to instruct fixed wing aircraft and helicopters. He is also a

certified air frame and power plant mechanic (A&P). Taylor has over 1,000 hours of flight time and is a

Certified Flight Instructor with instrument rating (CFII).

The Graham Airport will offer full courses in ground school, and students can expect to begin classes in

March of 2022. “We currently have 15 students enrolled to fly with our program. However, we still are

accepting new students, and you can enroll at any time. Students can expect to train in a Cessna 172

aircraft with a full glass panel and the latest flight technology for avionics” says Stephen Jones, Airport

Manager at Graham Field.

Jones speaks highly of instructors, Taylor and Quandt, “They are an excellent addition to Graham Field;

both are well-trained pilots and flying instructors. If you have any interest in flying, I encourage you to

call Graham Flying Service for a discovery flight.”

Graham Airport has a rich history dating back to the early 1900s when it first opened as Rickenbacker

Field. The first Graham Flying Service, which opened in the early 1940s, was owned by Edgar Graham,

Sr., and was part of a government program to train pilots for World War II. In fact, over 1800 pilots were

trained for World War II at the first Graham Flying Service, located at the Graham Airport.

“Our community is bringing life back to the Graham Airport. This flight training and our development project

is so exciting for North Sioux City. It is an honor to continue the wonderful history of this airport and the

Graham family with the opening of Graham Flying Service and the Graham Development. I can’t wait to

see new pilots training here at Graham,” said Jones.

If you are interested in flying courses at Graham Flying Service, contact the Airfield at 605-232-4830 and

ask for the Flight Training Department. Courses will be held at Graham Airport, located at 824 State

Hwy, North Sioux City, SD.

