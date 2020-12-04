Morningside’s counseling psychology program ranked among best in the nation

Morningside’s counseling psychology program was named among the best in the nation by Bachelors Degree Center.

Ranked No. 11 on the 25 Best Bachelor’s in Counseling for 2021 list, Morningside’s program prepares students for graduate study and employment in a variety of areas including marriage and family therapy, mental health, social work, rehabilitation, education, clinical settings, and more. Students in the program have the unique opportunity to use Morningside’s Counseling Lab which allows students to observe and record counseling sessions, learn and practice various counseling skills, and analyze and understand counseling interventions.

In addition to counseling psychology, Morningside also offers Bachelor of Arts degree programs in biopsychology, developmental psychology, and general psychology. To learn more about the psychology programs and other undergraduate academic offerings, visit morningside.edu.