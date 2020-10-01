MercyOne Siouxland Heart and Vascular Center recognized for excellence in patient care

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (PROVIDED) – We are proud to share MercyOne Siouxland Heart and Vascular Center has been honored with seven awards, distinctions and certifications earned in 2020.

Honors include recognition from U.S. News and World Report as a high performing medical center for heart failure care and three distinctions from the American Heart Association for:

Mission: Lifeline® NSTEMI Gold Quality Achievement Award

Mission: Lifeline® Gold Plus Receiving Quality Achievement Award

Get With The Guidelines® Heart Failure Gold Plus

These recognitions are awarded for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer heart attacks and by meeting specific criteria when dealing with the treatment of heart attack and severe heart attack patients by providing emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries when needed.

Additionally, MercyOne Siouxland has been awarded the Platinum Performance Achievement Award from the National Cardiovascular Data Registry for dedication to saving lives and improving outcomes for heart attack patients.

MercyOne Siouxland Heart and Vascular Center also received two certifications, one from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission for Echocardiography for non-invasive testing and another from the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation for Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation programs. These programs are committed to improving the quality of life of patients by enhancing standards of care. Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular and pulmonary problems recover faster.