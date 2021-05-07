MercyOne locations named top critical access hospitals

CLIVE, Iowa (Provided) – The 20 highest ranked-critical access hospitals (CAHs) in the country, as determined by the Chartis Center for Rural Health, were recently announced by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). Those facilities include three hospitals with ties to MercyOne:

MercyOne Elkader Medical Center in Elkader scored best among CAHs for Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in Overall Performance. The top 20 CAHs achieved success in this category based on a composite rating from eight indices of strength: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and financial efficiency. This group was selected from the Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2021 top 100 CAH list, which was released earlier this year.

Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona and Monroe County Hospitals & Clinics in Albia – both affiliates of MercyOne – scored best among CAHs for Best Practice Recipients – Patient Satisfaction. The top 20 CAH best practice recipients have achieved success in one of two key areas of performance: Quality index: A rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank across rural-relevant process of care measures; and Patient perspective index: A rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank across all 10 HCAHPS domains.

“MercyOne is very proud of the caring and talented efforts of the physicians and colleagues whose commitment to excellence resulted in this national recognition,” said MercyOne CEO Bob Ritz. “Our results as a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital in Elkader, and Best Practice Recipients for Patient Satisfaction in Algona and Albia mean our community can count on us to deliver the services they need now and in the future.”

An awards ceremony will be held during NRHA’s Critical Access Hospital Conference in September in Kansas City.