MercyOne hosts virtual Mercy Day 5K; event starts September 24

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (PROVIDED) – MercyOne is promoting wellness and living your best and healthiest life with a virtual 5K. The “Mercy Day 5K” can be run or walked wherever you are beginning Thursday, September 24 through Sunday, September 27. This free family-friendly event is open to all ages.

After registering for the event, participants can print their own race bib and walk or run whenever and wherever they choose. After completing the walk or run, participants submit their time online. Medals will be awarded to the top three males and females at each MercyOne ministry. To sign up, look for the Mercy Day 5K event on our MercyOne Facebook pages or visit MercyOne.org.

The Mercy Day 5K is being held to celebrate Mercy Day on September 24. Mercy Day celebrates the day MercyOne’s founder, Catherine McAuley, opened the first House of Mercy in 1827. Today the house in Dublin, Ireland, remains of symbol of Catherine’s work to help those who were poor, sick, and uneducated in her community and her legacy of mercy to the world. This is MercyOne’s legacy.

MercyOne continues to follow in her footsteps through its Core Values of Integrity, Commitment to the Poor, Compassion, Justice, Reverence, Excellence, and Stewardship.

As large gatherings continue to be modified to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure, the virtual Mercy Day 5K is a great innovative option to encourage health and wellness in the communities we serve. In all care locations, MercyOne continues to implement expanded safety protocols to help protect patients and care teams including temperature and symptom screening for all individuals who enter, requiring face masks, implementing practices to ensure physical separation, and increased cleaning. Telehealth, or virtual visits, are additional ways MercyOne is helping ensure continued access to personalized care for patients. To learn more about safe, personalized care available across Iowa, visit MercyOne.org.