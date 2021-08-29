MercyOne gets recognition for efforts to improve heart failure management

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (PROVIDED) – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center is proud to announce it has again been recognized by the American Heart Association with its highest honors for heart care.

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center received recognition from U.S. News and World Report as a high-performing medical center for heart attack, heart failure and kidney failure care.

Nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have experienced some form of cardiovascular disease – including heart attack, stroke, and heart failure.

“Each year thousands of Americans are admitted for treatment of heart disease,” said Dr. Glynne Edwards, interventional cardiologist at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. “We are committed to ensuring our heart patients receive the best possible personalized care. The end goal is to ensure more people in Siouxland can experience longer, healthier lives.”