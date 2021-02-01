MercyOne celebrates second year providing community care as a unified health system

CLIVE, Iowa (PROVIDED) – MercyOne, one of the largest health care systems in the state with more than 20,000 colleagues, including doctors and providers, celebrates its second birthday on February 1. This date marks the uniting of 420 care locations across Iowa and neighboring communities to come together to advance the health and well-being of all patients.

“Over the past two years, we have made incredible progress in connecting care and services across Iowa and surrounding states, working to fulfill our purpose for every individual we serve to live their best life,” said MercyOne President and CEO Bob Ritz. “As we embark upon our third year as MercyOne, we look forward to welcoming new patients to our circle of care and continuing to provide quality, compassionate care to all communities we serve. Our purpose was put to the test this past year as we worked across MercyOne to protect Iowans and save lives during the Coronavirus pandemic. Our MercyOne family showed the true power of one in 2020.”

Two years ago, MercyOne announced its new brand and unified approach as a key step in connecting its many points of care across the state of Iowa and surrounding locations. The consolidated health system is designed to make it easier and more convenient for everyone to identify care locations, as well as enhance statewide coordination of medical expertise and services and to ensure consistent patient care experiences across all MercyOne locations.

Looking back at the second year as MercyOne, the team is celebrating several key milestones:

Providing personalized, quality care while facing a global pandemic

Improving lives through more than 3.3 million patient visits

Welcoming more than 10,000 newborns into the world

Contributing more than $95 million across the state in community benefits through education, community health services and care to the most vulnerable

“Health care professionals nationwide experienced a year like no other in 2020, and we are proud of our MercyOne colleagues, doctors and providers for the resiliency demonstrated throughout this pandemic,” said Ritz. “Despite the challenges we have faced, everyone has consistently demonstrated their ability to work as a unified team and to embody the spirit of our values.”

MercyOne colleagues and providers will commemorate the anniversary on Monday, Feb.1, in a special prayer service, wearing MercyOne green apparel, sharing photos on social media using #IAmMercyOne, and participating in contests and interdepartmental activities unite and celebrate team members.

Formed in 1998 through a collaboration by CommonSpirit Health and Trinity Health and followed by the creation of a new, more unified structure in 2017, MercyOne has grown into one of Iowa’s leading

providers of health care services. The system includes 18 owned medical centers and hospital campuses, 25 affiliated medical centers, along with more than 420 ambulatory care locations, all generating more than $3 billion in combined revenue and employing more than 20,000 people.