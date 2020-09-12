Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch joins Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company, to host ribbon cutting ceremony

VERMILLION, S.D. (PROVIDED) – The Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company (VCDC) is excited to announce that Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch has joined the VCDC family. In celebration and recognition of Mazing Acres, there will be an official ribbon cutting on September 14, at 5:00 p.m. at their location near Yankton, South Dakota.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Mazing Acres to our chamber family,” said Nate Welch, President & CEO of the VCDC. “Having places and activities to enjoy outside with our families is so important right now. With the fall season quickly approaching, Mazing Acres is the perfect place to enjoy the fun of the seasons changing in a safe manner.”

Just seven miles from Yankton, Mazing Acres is a family-owned, 12-acre pumpkin patch that provides wholesome entertainment for all ages. The farm is filled to the brim with activities and places to explore. They will officially be open for the fall 2020 season on Friday, September 11, and all of the activities below are included with a general admission ticket:

• Corn maze

• Duck races

• Tire mountain

• Obstacle course

• Trike track

• Barrel train

• Lots of photo opportunities and more!

“Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch is open for our first fall season and we hope to bring fall fun to the Vermillion community,” said Molly Nedved, owner of Mazing Acres. “Mazing Acres is excited to join the VCDC because we believe they will provide resources and opportunities to grow our pumpkin patch and it’s a great way to network with other Vermillion chamber members. We hope to see you at the patch this fall!”

The event is free and open to the public at the Mazing Acres location. Vermillion residents with kids are encouraged to attend as they’ll get a free sneak peek and the ability to explore the grounds as we recognize one of our newest members. Anyone that is unable to attend can watch the event on the VCDC Facebook page at @LiveVermillion.

Hours of operation and ticketing:

• September 11 through October 31

• Friday 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

• Saturday & Sunday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

• Daily admission: $9.50/per person (3 years and older)

• $2 discount for seniors and active military

• Family season pass: $80/per family

For more information, contact Megan Davidson, Director of Strategic Communications & Tourism, at Megan@VermillionChamber.com or call the VCDC offices at 605.624.5571.