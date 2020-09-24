Marshall Hy-Vee employee earns company’s highest honor

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (PROVIDED) — Customers at the Marshall, Minnesota, Hy-Vee Gas location can always count on starting their days with a hot coffee or fresh donut from the store – and they can always count on the helpful smile of Hy-Vee Gas manager Robert “Bob” Richards being there to greet them.

Cited by one customer as “the kindest person I know,” Bob is known throughout Marshall for his commitment to customer service, his willingness to go out of his way to help customers and colleagues, and his cheerful greetings to each and every customer who walks into his store. That’s why fellow employees, family members, customers and Hy-Vee executives gathered today at the Marshall Hy-Vee to surprise him with the Legendary Customer Service Award. The award recognizes exemplary achievement in providing service that exceeds customers’ expectations. Only nine winners were selected from among more than 85,000 Hy-Vee employees across eight states.

“Bob’s positive attitude and great customer service are outstanding examples of going above and beyond,” wrote Carl Haidar, district vice president for Hy-Vee’s northern district, in Bob’s nomination. “His positive attitude and great customer service are outstanding examples of how he goes above and beyond with all his customers. He enjoys what he does and it shows to everyone around him.”

Candidates are nominated for the Legendary Customer Service Award by their co-workers, and winners are selected by a panel of Hy-Vee’s top officers. Nominations are evaluated on the employee’s overall contributions to the company in nine areas: passion for customer service, attitude, initiative, teamwork, problem-solving skills, dedication to Hy-Vee fundamentals, communication skills, professional image and self-confidence.

Bob goes above and beyond for everyone who walks into his store, whether they’re a customer or not. Several of the people who nominated Bob told of the day an elderly man walked into the Marshall Hy-Vee Gas location. Bob happened to be in the store on his day off, and discovered this man had left his home in the Twin Cities to go to his local hardware store but had ended up lost and alone in Marshall – 200 miles from his home. Bob stepped in to help the man connect with his family and, after getting directions to the man’s home, got into his own car and helped the man find his way home. Bob then returned to the Marshall Hy-Vee Gas location at 3 a.m. the next day to begin his work day.

“This story is a remarkable testament to the extent Bob will go to help others around him,” Haidar wrote.

Hy-Vee’s Chairman, CEO and President Randy Edeker said Bob demonstrates exactly the type of caring commitment to others that Hy-Vee leaders had in mind when the Legendary Customer Service Award was established in 2006.

“Bob lives out the things Hy-Vee stands for in everything he does while providing helpful and dedicated service to our customers. His nominators pointed to example after example of his outstanding service and his positive attitude,” Edeker said. “This award honors the best of the best from among our Hy-Vee family, and Bob is most deserving of this recognition.”

Bob and the other 2020 recipients of the Legendary Customer Service Award will be inducted into

Hy-Vee’s Customer Service Hall of Fame and receive a coveted Legendary Customer Service name badge and a custom-designed ring to commemorate the honor. Recipients will also receive a crystal trophy and a free trip of their choice. And finally, their photos will be prominently featured on the side of Hy-Vee trucks, showcasing their helpful smiles to millions of travelers across the Midwest.