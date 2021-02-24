Law firm in Williges Building announces big changes

The law firm of Vriezelaar, Tigges, Edgington, Bottaro, Boden & Ross, L.L.P. (located in the downtown Historic Williges Building in Sioux City, Iowa) is pleased to announce they will now be known as the Vriezelaar, Tigges, Edgington, Bottaro, Boden & Lessmann Law Firm and will be welcoming attorneys Dean A. Fankhauser and T. Cody Farrens as partners to the firm.

The firm just celebrated their 25th anniversary in 2020 and are looking forward to expanding their already impressive roster of talented, hardworking, and energetic attorneys. The firm will be adding Family Law and Criminal Law to their long list of services, which include Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Juvenile, Adoption, Estate Planning, Probate, Real Estate, Business/Corporate, and Tax Law.

As always, the Vriezelaar, Tigges, Edgington, Bottaro, Boden & Lessmann Law Firm will remain dedicated to providing the highest quality counsel and advocacy for the benefit of their clients in Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska and look forward to continuing this work for many years to come.