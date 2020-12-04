LaunchPAD Offers Covid-Friendly Santa Experience

Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’s making a stop at the LaunchPAD Children’s Museum!

On Dec. 17, LaunchPAD will be hosting Sweet Treats with Santa. Kiddos will be able to decorate their own cookie, listen to a story told by the Jolly ole man himself, and the kiddos will be able to tell Santa first-hand what they want for Christmas this year. On top of that, each kid will have the opportunity to take their picture with Santa.

This event was designed to provide families with a safe and COVID-friendly environment so that families will still be able to experience the joy and Christmas spirit of visiting Santa this holiday season!

LaunchPAD is asking that all guests over the age of 2 wear a face mask. The LaunchPAD staff will continue to limit the number of overall admissions to 50 guests per two hours, fogging the museum between time slots, and continuing to clean throughout the day in order to keep all guests and staff healthy and safe.

The classroom, where the event will be held, will be set up in accordance to physical distancing guidelines.

This experience is $25 for one kid and $15 for each additional kid in the family. If you wish to reserve a time slot just for your family (10 kiddos max), we can do that too! Members can rent out a time slot for Sweet Treats with Santa for only their family for $200, and non-members can do the same for $250!

The following time slots are available for Sweet Treats with Santa.

· 9:00 – 9:45

· 10:00 – 10:45

· 12:00 – 12:45

· 1:00 – 1:45

· 3:00 – 3:45

· 4:00 – 4:45

· 6:00 – 6:45

· 7:00 – 7:45

Spots are limited to only 10 kiddos (2 immediate adults per child) per time slot. Please visit LaunchPAD’s website or call to reserve your Santa experience!