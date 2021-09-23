New President of the foundation named at UnityPoint Health – Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UnityPoint Health – Sioux City announced the appointment of Kari Winklepleck as the new president of the foundation.

As president, Winklepleck will oversee the operations of the foundation and the Children’s Miracle Network at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s. Her eighteen years of experience in fundraising will allow for a seamless transition into her new role as she works to generate philanthropic support for various areas and service lines.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Kari Winklepleck as the new president of the foundation here at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s,” says Lorenzo Suter, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health – Sioux City.

“The foundation plays such a vital role in the level of care we’re able to provide our community. Kari’s extensive background and expertise will undoubtedly allow us to reach new heights of patient care and community support.”

Winklepleck holds a Master of Science in Nonprofit Management & Philanthropy from Bay Path University, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Corporate Communications from Morningside University.

“I am honored to have been chosen as the new president of the foundation at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s,” says Winklepleck.

“This community has an infectious spirit of generosity and support for its fellow people. I look forward to serving in this role and harnessing that spirit to provide high-quality health care services for the people of Siouxland.”