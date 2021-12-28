WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (PROVIDED) — Hy-Vee, Inc., in partnership with Pinky Swear Foundation, a national charitable organization that supports children with cancer and their families, announced today that its register roundup event raised more than $219,000 across Hy-Vee’s more than 285 stores.

The annual Hy-Vee Pinky Swear Register Roundup took place from Nov. 29-Dec. 12 to give customers the opportunity to donate at checkout by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar or donate another amount. The money raised will provide assistance for basic needs and experiences that create emotional support to impacted families. This assistance includes non-medical expenses like mortgage and rent, transportation, utilities, gas cards, and food.

“Our annual round up campaign for Pinky Swear Foundation this year was a true success, raising more money for the organization than ever before,” said Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications. “We know the holiday season can be especially difficult for children facing cancer and their loved ones. Because of our amazing customers and their willingness to give, this donation amount will make an incredible impact and financially assist countless families who are affected by cancer.”

“We are so humbled by and grateful for the generosity of Hy-Vee and their customers,” said Erica Campbell, Pinky Swear Foundation executive director. “This crucial work – to help kids with cancer and their families with financial and emotional support – is only possible because of passionate partners like Hy-Vee. On behalf of the Pinky Swear Foundation team and the thousands of ‘All-Star’ families supported, we want to thank Hy-Vee and its customers!”

During its six-year partnership with Pinky Swear Foundation, Hy-Vee has helped host and sponsor a variety of store and community fundraising events, which have raised more than $3.3 million to benefit children with cancer and their families.