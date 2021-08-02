Hy-Vee introduces Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (PROVIDED) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announces the launch of Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle, an agency dedicated to serving Medicare beneficiaries across its eight-state region.

Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle is the newest offering to Hy-Vee Financial Services, fueled by Midwest Heritage, Hy-Vee’s banking, insurance and investments subsidiary.

“Hy-Vee is a trusted leader in the health and wellness space, and as a retail and specialty pharmacy provider, we are deeply invested in the health and well-being of our patients and customers,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee chairman, CEO and president. “Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle is an extension of that commitment as we continue to work toward making our customers’ lives easier, healthier and happier by providing trusted, transparent and affordable health insurance plans that they can be confident in.”

Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle customers can select from coverage plans including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D and Medicare Supplement Plans, offered by a number of national and regional health insurance carriers. To learn more, customers can visit this website or contact Hy-Vee’s team of trusted licensed insurance agents to review plans and help determine the best coverage plan for them at (888) 373-1122. On Oct. 1, Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle will launch a digital quoting and enrollment tool to further assist customers in their enrollment process.

“Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle is committed to helping our customers select the coverage plan that best meets their health care needs, preferences and budget,” said Tony Kaska, chairman, CEO and president of Midwest Heritage. “Our high-touch, personalized approach allows our customers to be confident in their selections and feel prepared for their future health care journey.”

Individuals who are becoming eligible for Medicare can now begin shopping and enrolling into Medicare plans through Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle. Current Medicare beneficiaries can begin purchasing their 2022 Medicare plans through Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle during Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2021.