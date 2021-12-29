WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (PROVIDED) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announces that Andy Britt from the Cherokee Distribution Center has reached the 1-million mile mark for consecutive miles driven without a preventable accident. Britt will become a member of the Hy-Vee Road of Gold Hall of Fame.

On December 22, Britt became Cherokee’s 32nd driver to achieve 1 million accident-free miles. He was 270 miles shy of the 1 million mile mark when he left for Dubuque. Britt hit 1 million miles just before he pulled into the Locust Street store in Dubuque. His co-workers greeted him with cake and balloons when he arrived for work the next day.

Britt has been a full-time driver for the Cherokee Distribution Center since November of 2009.

The Hy-Vee Road of Gold program honors drivers who have achieved safe miles driven with a variety of gifts and a personalized gold- (1 million mile safe driver), black- (2 million mile safe driver) or platinum- (3 million mile safe driver) painted Hy-Vee tractor to drive for five years.