Hy-Vee celebrates 1-million-mile-safe Driver

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (PROVIDED) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announces that Luke Robinson, a driver from the Cherokee Distribution Center, has become Cherokee’s 26th driver to reach the 1 million mile mark for consecutive miles driven without a preventable accident.

Robinson reached the milestone on Tuesday morning, as he left the Cherokee Distribution Center with 93 miles to go until the 1 million mile mark on his route to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was met by a group of Sioux Falls Hy-Vee employees first at the East 10th Street Hy-Vee and later at the Sycamore Avenue Hy-Vee in Sioux Falls where his accomplishment was celebrated by his fellow Hy-Vee employees.

Robinson has been a Hy-Vee employee since September 2009, when he began working as a part-time driver for the Cherokee Distribution Center. In February 2010, he moved to full-time status.

Robinson will become a member of the Hy-Vee Road of Gold program, which honors drivers who have achieved safe miles driven milestones with an annual banquet, a variety of gifts and a personalized gold- (1 million mile safe driver) or black- (2 million mile safe driver) painted Hy-Vee tractor to drive for five years.