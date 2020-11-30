Heartland Counseling holding Scavenger Hunt 2020

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (PROVIDED) Heartland Counseling Services invites the public to join them for some COVID-friendly fun while supporting local businesses and the programs at Heartland. Teams and individuals can sign up NOW for Scavenger Hunt 2020 happening December 5-12, 2020. Businesses and other nonprofit organizations can still get in on the fun and promote their business by signing up to be a sponsor.

How does the Scavenger Hunt work? Teams or individuals can sign up at www.heartlandcounselingservices.org to get in on the fun, improve mental health and win chances for multiple prizes – including a chance to stay in the Kottage Knechtion Treehouse Bed & Breakfast, a $100 Greenberg’s Jewelers Gift Card, Kahill’s Gift Cards, a $50 Braunger’s Meat Gift Card, or a one-night stay at Marriott South Sioux City Riverfront! On December 5th, Heartland will go live on Facebook to kick-off the event and all registrants will receive an email with the Scavenger Hunt riddles and clues. Participants will have a week to work through the riddles and clues, taking photos, and posting the photos on Facebook with the hashtag #heartlandscavengerhunt. Each post with the hashtag results in an entry into the drawings which will take place on Saturday, December 12th.

How do organizations and businesses get involved? This is a great opportunity to drive people to your business through Heartland’s marketing efforts as well as the multiple social media posts that will be happening by the Scavenger Hunt teams when they post photos inside or outside your business. If your business sells items or food, then the teams will also have an opportunity to win more chances at prizes when they make a purchase and post that photo! This great social media buzz can be generated by sponsoring the Heartland Scavenger Hunt for as little as $25. Of course, the higher the sponsorship, the more promotion by Heartland AND the business or organization making the largest sponsorship donation by the start of the event will mean that business will be the host location for Heartland’s LIVE Facebook Kick-Off!

Some businesses that have already sponsored this event include: Koffie Knechtion, Catholic Charities, IMKO, Gotcha Covered, Clayton Creek Development, Olsson, Hawks Coffee Shop, Universal Windows Direct of Sioux City, F&M Bank, Southridge Golf Course, Kahill’s Chophouse, Marriott South Sioux City Riverfront, Hamilton Touchless Car Wash & Detail, and Palmer Candy.

“We weren’t able to hold our annual Trivia Night event this Fall, so our Fund Development Committee got together and have planned this great event to raise some much needed funds, to give back to the community, and to create some fun to help us all with maintaining our mental health,” stated Executive Director Jennifer Jackson. “I encourage businesses to get involved and everyone in Siouxland should be signing up to participate! It’s such a great way to keep your spirits up while still supporting local businesses.”

Individuals and team registrations as well as business sponsorship/participation, can all be done online at: www.heartlandcounselingservices.org/scavengerhunt

A great way to stay up-to-date on the “Heartland Scavenger Hunt” event is on Heartland Counseling Services’ Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/696186284357463/

For more information on Heartland Counseling Services, how you can receive mental health or substance abuse services, or how you can donate to help others in their journey to positive mental health, visit www.heartlandcounselingservices.com, email hart@heartlandcounselingservices.com, or call 402-494-3337. To register for the event or donate, visit www.heartlandcounselingservices.com/scavengerhunt.