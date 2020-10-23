Hard Rock supporting small business with Big Giving

Downtown Partners is pleased to team up with The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino through their Big 10 Thousand Local Gift Card Giveaway in Sioux City, Iowa.

In appreciation and support of Downtown Sioux City, the Hard Rock has purchased $10,000 in restaurant gift cards to be given away. On Saturday, October 24th from 6PM-10PM, 10 lucky winners will be drawn each hour to receive $200 in Downtown Sioux City area gift cards.

“We understand that many restaurants have been affected by COVID-19 this year, in one way or another, especially our Downtown Sioux City neighbors,” said Doug Fisher, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City. “These are the businesses that welcomed Hard Rock with open arms when we opened six years ago so it only makes sense to us to try and keep the partnership strong.”

Earn 1 entry for every 10 slot points earned or 1 entry for every $3 rated table games theoretical on Saturday, October 24 starting at 7am to 9:55pm. Swipe at a Rewards Center Kiosk to activate your 1 free entry and tier multiplier, no purchase necessary. Guests may only win once and must be present to win.

30 participating downtown restaurants:

1008 Key Club, Arby’s, Bar Louie, Best Day Ever Nutrition 4 You, Bodega 401, Brightside Café, Buffalo Alice, Burger King, Chili’s Grill & Bar, Diving Elk, Famous Dave’s Barbeque, Hardee’s, IHOP, Jitters, Hardline Coffee Co., Marto Brewing Co., Milwaukee Wiener House, Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, Pete’s Thai on 5th, Rebos, Schweddy’s Hot Dog Shop, Scooter’s Coffeehouse, SoHo American Kitchen and Bar, Subway, Sweetwater Café, Table 32, Tacos El Guero, Total Nutrition, Trattoria Fresco, Woodbury’s American Steakhouse.

For more information about the giveaway, visit www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.