Free Comic Book Day comes to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (PROVIDED) – ACME Comics and Collectibles in Sioux City is one of thousands of comic book shops around the world celebrating the comic book art form on Saturday, September 12th from Noon to 4:00.

On Free Comic Book Day, over 2.7 million comic books will be given away by participating stores, introducing as many people as possible to the wonders of comic books! Normally, Free Comic Book Day takes place on the first Saturday of May, but since almost all of the comic book stores in the world were closed due to the Covid19 virus, it was postponed until later in the year. ACME decided that September 12th would be the perfect day to bring some free comics to Siouxland.

“The wide array of comic books being published today ensures that readers of all ages — children, teens, and adults – can find something appropriate that will stir their imaginations. It’s a great time to be a comic book fan,” said Fran McGarry, owner of ACME Comics.

Celebrating its 19th year, Free Comic Book Day has proven to be a smashing success, spreading the word that comics are terrific reading. “Even if you have never picked up a comic book, stop into ACME Comics, because you never know what you will end up finding.”

“We at ACME want to spread the word that comics are perfect for today’s times,” McGarry continued. “Comic books and graphic novels are considered hip, hot and smart.”

Free Comic Books this year includes great titles like X-Men #1, Riverdale, Critical Role and Norse Mythology, Legend of Zelda, My Little Pony Friendship is Magic, Only a Matter of Space Time, Power Rangers Ranger Slayer, Disney Masters Donald Duck Special, Blade Runner, Invincible, Little Lulu, Mean Girls Senior Year, Naruto Samurai, Resistance, Spider-Man Venom #1, Stranger Things & Minecraft, Street Fighter, The Tick and dozens more.

Visitors to ACME will have a chance to meet with Darth Vader’s own troops from the Star Wars galaxy from noon to 4:00. The 501st legion, or “Vader’s Fist” appear at many events such as Free Comic Book Day in costume to help raise money for charity and meet the fans. Customers will have a chance to take photos and get autographs from the troopers during the Free Comic Book Day giveaway.

ACME asks that customers practice social distancing while here and wear facemasks while in the store.

Free Comic Book Day kicks off at Noon and runs until 4:00 at ACME Comics 1622 Pierce St Sioux City, IA. Call 712-258-6171 for more information.