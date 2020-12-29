Former Siouxland Chamber Ambassador of the Year joining RE/MAX Preferred

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (PROVIDED) – Daphne Miller is joining RE/MAX Preferred.

Miller was named both the Siouxland and South City Sioux Ambassador of the Year. These honors reflect the respect the business community has for her professionalism and passion. RE/MAX Preferred is elated to announce she is bringing that same passion to our company.

“I was drawn to the real estate industry because it is a great fit with my passion for helping people. I believe in a strong work ethic with the dedication, creativity, and integrity to ensure an exceptional buying or selling experience which lasts far beyond a transaction,” commented Miller.

Miller spent the previous 17 years at FiberComm serving as Business Development Executive since 2010. Unparalleled commitment to customer service was at the forefront of her daily professional life. She is exceedingly active in Dakota Valley Business Council, the Siouxland and South Sioux City Chambers, Children’s Miracle Network, Habitat for Humanity, and various other community organizations.

“Daphne is a perfect fit at RE/MAX Preferred. She has a reputation of being very caring and of high integrity – two qualities that we value at our company. We are excited to have her on board and continue to grow with individuals of her quality,” stated Broker and Owner of RE/MAX Preferred Rachel Carlson.