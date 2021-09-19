Dordt University ranked 5th best regional Midwest college

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (PROVIDED) – Dordt University has been ranked the fifth best regional Midwest college, according to the 2022 U.S. News and World Report rankings. This ranking takes into account a variety of factors, including graduation and retention rates, undergraduate academic reputation, social mobility, alumni giving, and more.

“College rankings aren’t our goal—our goal is to be faithful to our mission of developing effective kingdom citizens for Christ. As we strive towards that goal, we certainly take some encouragement when external parties like U.S. News and World Report recognize our efforts,” says Dordt President Dr. Erik Hoekstra. “To be again ranked in the top five overall in the Midwest is wonderful, but I’m most encouraged that these rankings are acknowledging specifics about Dordt including our number one ranking for ‘Best Undergraduate Teaching’ and our top-three ranking as an innovative school. Those really speak to the uniqueness of what we do—how we focus on our students first—and that our campus is filled with creative leaders who constantly push to continuously improve in creative ways to keep advancing Dordt for Christ’s purposes.”

Ranked the number one school for “Best Undergraduate Teaching (Regional Colleges Midwest)” Dordt is a school where “faculty and administrators are committed to teaching undergraduate students in a high-quality manner,” as stated in the U.S. News and World Report methodology.