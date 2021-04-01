Dollar General now open in Sioux City

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. – April 1, 2021 – Dollar General is excited to announce its store at 1815 Pierce St in Sioux City is now open! Normal hours of operation may be found online here or through the Dollar General app.

DG stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items, and more through its mission of Serving Others.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise, and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”

Included in the new store is DG’s stylishly new and on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection in addition to the same categories, brands, and products customers trust Dollar General to carry.

The store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store. DG also continues to hire new employees across its store, distribution, and private fleet networks. The Company provides employees with competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings, and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees. Interested candidates can review and apply for available positions here.

Through its mission of Serving Others, DG strives to be a good neighbor is committed to the communities it proudly calls home, evidenced by unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The addition of the Sioux City store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $186 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 12 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.

