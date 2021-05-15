Diamond Vogel announces campus expansion

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (PROVIDED) – Diamond Vogel, a manufacturer of high-quality paint and coatings, announces the commencement of phase two of their “Building on Success” initiative. Phase two is creating an “Innovation Center” that will provide new office and laboratory space for the research and development teams.

This new facility enhances Diamond Vogel’s commitment to the State of Iowa and the Community of Orange City by bringing future growth opportunities. Diamond Vogel worked with the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) on the project. The IEDA board awarded the project tax benefits as part of the High-Quality Jobs (HQJ) program.

“We are excited about the opportunity to improve our Orange City campus, allowing us to further our mission of delivering quality coating solutions distinctively to our customers,” said Drew Vogel, chairman of Diamond Vogel. Jeff Powell, president and CEO, stated, “The new Innovation Center fulfills the need for additional effective and efficient space for various functions within our organization and provides the capacity to meet our current and future strategic objectives.”

The second phase of the “Building on Success” initiative will commence later this summer.