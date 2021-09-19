Cherokee employee wins Hy-Vee award for going ‘above and beyond’

CHEROKEE, Iowa (PROVIDED) – Customers at the Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy in Cherokee, Iowa, know just who to turn to when they need help. They’ll find the helpful smile and exemplary customer service Hy-Vee is known for in Barb Bowers.

Barb, a pharmacy technician at the Cherokee Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy, is well-known throughout the small community as a helpful smile who is always willing to help her customers with prescriptions and medical equipment. That’s why fellow employees, family members, customers and Hy-Vee executives gathered at the Cherokee Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy yesterday to surprise Barb with the Legendary Customer Service Award. The award recognizes exemplary achievement in providing service that exceeds customers’ expectations. Only 11 winners were selected from among more than 86,000 Hy-Vee employees across eight states.

“Barb goes above and beyond for her customers in a department that truly needs it,” wrote Shawn Brown,

Hy-Vee district vice present for the Sioux City District. “Over the years, she has gained an incredible amount of knowledge in this area. She assists customers at times when they are vulnerable, and Barb is passionate about making each customer feel safe and knowledgeable with her. She will drop everything to help her customers understand their medical equipment.”

Barb exudes everything Hy-Vee stands for, from her helpful smile to her commitment and dedication to her customers. She is committed to increasing her skill and providing the best service and information possible, even becoming a certified diabetic shoe fitter to better serve her customers. Barb does everything she can to help and inform her customers when they come in.

“When customers come see Barb, they are in need of canes, diabetic socks and shoes, lift chairs, wheel chairs or daily living assistance items,” wrote Jade Stark, human resources manager at the Cherokee Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy. “They also come in nervous about costs, and uncertain of what will suit them best. With her patience, Barb eases their concerns. With her honesty and integrity, Barb improves her customers’ quality of life.”

Candidates are nominated for the Legendary Customer Service Award by their co-workers, and winners are selected by a panel of Hy-Vee’s top officers. Nominations are evaluated on the employee’s overall contributions to the company in nine areas: passion for customer service, attitude, initiative, teamwork, problem-solving skills, dedication to Hy-Vee fundamentals, communication skills, professional image and self-confidence.

Hy-Vee’s Chairman, CEO and President Randy Edeker said Barb demonstrates exactly the type of caring commitment to others that Hy-Vee leaders had in mind when the Legendary Customer Service Awards were established in 2006.

“Barb is a wonderful example of the Hy-Vee Fundamentals being put into action. Her commitment and dedication to providing incredible customer service and sharing her knowledge with customers in an invaluable asset to our company,” Edeker said, “This award honors the best of the best in our Hy-Vee family and Barb is certainly deserving of this award.”

Barb and the other 2021 recipients of the Legendary Customer Service Award will be inducted into

Hy-Vee’s Customer Service Hall of Fame and receive a coveted Legendary Customer Service name badge and a custom-designed ring to commemorate the honor. Recipients will also receive a crystal trophy and a free trip of their choice.