Casey’s raises more than $700,000 to support Special Olympics

GRIMES, Iowa (KCAU) — Casey’s General Stores’ raised over $790,000 for Special Olympics during a campaign they ran back in April.

According to a release, Casey’s General Stores held a 16-day round-up campaign in April, raising $790,384.79 to support Special Olympicsand build a more inclusive world for the over 100,000 athletes and Unified Partners that live in Casey’s designated market areas.

The campaign gave Casey’s guests a chance to round up their purchases at the register. The extra funds brought in from individuals rounding up went to Special Olympics.



Casey’s General Stores presents Special Olympics with a check for $790,384.79 raised during the 16-day round-up campaign that happened in April. In the photo, from left to right, is Tyler Osborn, John Kliegl, Charity Hudson, Angela Wood, Katie Petru, Blaine Fisher, and Abbie Kliegl.

“We would like to thank Casey’s and their guests for the support they have shown the Special Olympics community,” said John Kliegl, Special Olympics Iowa president and CEO. “The money raised through this campaign will give athletes and Unified partners more opportunities both on and off the sports field and will help schools develop their unified programming.”

Casey’s said the funds raised will go towards athletic, health, school, and leadership programming for athletes and Unified Partners.